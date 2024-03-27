Netflix Unable to Get Inventing Anna Suit Axed

Netflix has failed to deflect a defamation lawsuit alleging it falsely portrayed one of the subjects of the Inventing Anna miniseries as a heartless, greedy mooch. Rachel DeLoache Williams, a former Vanity Fair staffer who penned a book about her friendship with con artist Anna Sorokin , filed the lawsuit in federal court in Delaware in 2022, claiming Netflix and creator Shonda Rhimes defamed her while blurring the line between fact and fiction. She cited 16 examples of allegedly defamatory statements portraying her "as a greedy, snobbish, disloyal, dishonest, cowardly, manipulative and opportunistic person," per Vulture . Netflix argued it had "literally license" to put its spin on things.

"To allow constitutionally-protected artistic expression to flourish, content creators like Netflix must be allowed some breathing space to interpret the actions and decisions of those involved in a public controversy like the Sorokin trial," said the company's legal team, per Variety. They argued that the characterization of Williams was an opinion and therefore couldn't be defamatory. But Chief Judge Colm F. Connolly sided with Williams on Tuesday, allowing the suit to proceed.

In referencing one alleged example of defamation, he said the series' portrayal of Williams leaving Sorokin behind in Morocco as Sorokin begged her not to leave is not an opinion but "can be proven true or false." Williams claims Sorokin always knew she planned to leave the trip early and there was no ill will. The depiction of Williams abandoning Sorokin is just one issue.

Williams alleges the series falsely portrays her as a freeloader who betrayed Sorokin to the authorities and hid her role in Sorokin's arrest. "The devastating damage to her reputation could have been avoided if only Netflix had used a fictitious name" as with other characters, Williams' lawyer Alexander Rufus-Isaacs tells Vulture, suggesting Netflix was out to get Williams because she'd sold her story to rival HBO. The lawsuit cites media coverage of the series, including one columnist's perception that it "goes out of its way to make us hate Rachel." The series, meanwhile, "presents Sorokin's brazen willingness to lie, cheat and steal her way past supposedly unjust obstacles rooted in bureaucracy, ageism and sexism as admirable," per the suit. (More Netflix stories.)