The first big step to giving the legal green light to same-sex marriage in Thailand is complete. The New York Times reports that the nation's House of Representatives "overwhelmingly" passed a bill Wednesday that would legalize LGBTQ unions, with a vote of 400-10. Two members of the 415-member bloc abstained, while three didn't vote, per the AP.

Details: The bill amends wording in the nation's Civil and Commercial Code from "men and women" and "husband and wife" to "individuals" and "marriage partners." The AP notes that the law "would open up access to full legal, financial, and medical rights for LGBTQ+ couples," including adoption. Currently, only single women who adopt children with special needs and heterosexual couples are allowed to adopt.