If popping over to your local Costco for a $1.50 hot dog and soda combo or $1.99 pizza slice is part of your affordable-lunch routine, you may need a membership soon for that. "There are some signs—literally—the laxity is coming to an end," USA Today notes of signals that the warehouse retailer is quietly cracking down on nonmembers entering to dine at its food court.

A clue: In a Reddit post earlier this month, someone posted a picture of a sign spotted in a Costco in Orlando, Florida, that announced: "Effective April 8, 2024, an active Costco membership card will be required to purchase items from our food court." Also in early March, TheStreet reported on pictures seen of similar signs in other Costco locations, though the outlet noted this "does not appear to be a uniform policy" at Costco.