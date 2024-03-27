Italy to Take More Children From Mafia Families

Italy has decided to broaden its effort to break the cycle of organized crime by intervening in a most drastic way: by seizing children without warning to place them in a life away from their mafia families. The program, which has been in use in the Calabria region since 2012, will now be implemented in Sicily, base of the Cosa Nostra, and Campania, home of the Camorra mafia. At a signing ceremony on Tuesday, per Yahoo News UK , Italy's justice minister called the moment historic. "The fight against the mafias is also fought by opening new paths to generations capable of freely deciding which future to live," Carlo Nordio said, CBS News reports.

Under the Free to Choose project, police and social workers so far have removed 150 children from their families and put them in foster care in secret locations. The families are not consulted, though 30 mothers have opted to join their children. The program's founder said that as a juvenile court judge in Calabria, he was trying the sons of defendants he'd already had before him. Roberto Di Bella said that with the program, "we set out to change life trajectories that would otherwise have been inevitable."

One of the criticisms of the program has been that even criminals have the right to be parents, per CBS. A prosecutor in Palermo who has ordered children of Mafia bosses and drug traffickers placed in a care home in a separate effort has become the object of Mafia wrath and threats, per the BBC. "We don't take this decision lightly," Claudia Caramanna said in September. "On the contrary—it's the very last solution, when there are no others." Di Bella told the New York Times in 2017 that "the state can't allow that children are educated to be criminals." (More Italy stories.)