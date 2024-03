Amazon Increases Big Bet on AI Startup

Anthropic, which is also backed by companies including Google and Salesforce, has now secured outside investment of more than $10 billion. Amazon is the biggest investor, but it says it won't have a board seat. The investment shows the "enormous resources that tech companies are pouring into AI," and how much Anthropic needs to stay competitive in the AI race, the New York Times reports. The Times notes that another Anthropic investor, bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, has been granted approval to sell its 8% stake.