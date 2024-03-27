Amazon Increases Big Bet on AI Startup

Claude just got a lot more money from Amazon. The company has invested another $2.75 billion in artificial-intelligence startup Anthropic, bringing its total stake in a deal announced six months ago to $4 billion. The startup's model Claude competes with OpenAI's ChatGPT, NBC News reports. Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI researchers, announced its Claude 3 models earlier this month, saying they can "power live customer chats, auto-completions, and data extraction tasks where responses must be immediate and in real-time." The deal dwarfs Amazon's previous biggest bet on a venture, a $1.3 billion investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian.