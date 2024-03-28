SBF Will Learn His Fate Today

Former cryptocurrency kingpin Sam Bankman-Fried will be sentenced Thursday for crimes including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. There's no question that the 32-year-old will face years in federal prison but there's a big gap between recommendations from prosecutors and those from his defense lawyers, the BBC reports. Prosecutors are seeking 40 to 50 years, while his defense argues that between 5 and 6.5 years is more appropriate. The maximum statutory sentence is more than 100 years. In victim impact statements, investors described how their lives were ruined when the FTX crypto exchange Bankman-Fried founded collapsed in 2022. More:

Predictions. Prosecutors have compared Bankman-Fried to Bernie Madoff, who was sentenced to 150 years. Former federal prosecutor Michael Weinstein predicts that Bankman-Fried will get 25 to 32 years, Bloomberg reports. "He's the millennials' Madoff," Weinstein says. "He may get out just in time to apply for Social Security." Other former federal prosecutors also expect a sentence between 20 and 40 years.