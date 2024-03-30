Dutch police say that three people who were being held hostage in a nightclub in the central town of Ede have been released, but they add that the "situation is not over yet." Gelderland Police announced the hostage release in a message on X, per the AP. They gave no further details about whether more hostages remained in the club. Heavily armed police had cordoned off part of the town on Saturday, saying that multiple people were being held hostage in a building there. A police spokesman declined to give more details of the incident or say how many people were involved.
Police said in a message on X that "at the moment there is no indication of a terrorist motive." The hostages were being held in Cafe Petticoat, a popular bar and nightclub in Ede, according to an AP videographer at the scene. Earlier, officers evacuated 150 homes near a central square, saying there was a person in the area "who could be a danger to themself or others." Images from the scene in Ede, a rural market town around 50 miles southeast of Amsterdam, showed police and firefighters on the streets in the cordoned-off area. The municipality said that all shops in the center of Ede would remain closed.
