Dutch police say that three people who were being held hostage in a nightclub in the central town of Ede have been released, but they add that the "situation is not over yet." Gelderland Police announced the hostage release in a message on X, per the AP. They gave no further details about whether more hostages remained in the club. Heavily armed police had cordoned off part of the town on Saturday, saying that multiple people were being held hostage in a building there. A police spokesman declined to give more details of the incident or say how many people were involved.