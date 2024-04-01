3 People No Labels Should Consider for Its Nominee

At Politico Magazine, Alexander Burns argues celebrities are better suited for the job
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 1, 2024 2:30 AM CDT
This image released by A24 shows Tobias Menzies, left, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in a scene from "You Hurt My Feelings."   (Jeong Park/A24 via AP)

No Labels purports to be a third party that's all about upending the American political system—so why is it trying to recruit from within that exact political system? That's the topic Alexander Burns ponders in a column at Politico Magazine in which he argues that a celebrity would be better suited for the job of No Labels presidential nominee than, say, a senator, a governor, or anyone else who's been, for decades in many cases, a member of the very establishment the party supposedly wants to disrupt. The three people Burns suggests No Labels try to recruit:

  • Ramit Sethi: The bestselling author of I Will Teach You to Be Rich, now also a Netflix star, "is lively, telegenic, increasingly ubiquitous and thoroughly branded as an authority on the close-to-home checkbook issues that are most important to most voters," Burns writes.

  • Dave Chappelle: "Would Americans really elect someone who tells stories about hanging out with strippers, mocks trans people and people with disabilities, offends Jewish voters, and makes excuses for Bill Cosby? Check who's currently leading in the 2024 election."
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Burns calls her "America's Zelensky" because, like the charismatic Ukrainian president, Louis-Dreyfus once played the president in a television satire. She's also an active Democrat, of course, but while emceeing the 2020 Democratic convention, she mixed "earnest pro-Biden sentiment with banter and snark that made party strategists uncomfortable."
Click for Burns' full column. (More No Labels stories.)

