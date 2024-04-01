OpenAI's Voice-Cloning Tool Needs Just 15 Seconds of Audio

OpenAI has developed a tool it admits is too risky to be released to the general public right now. The ChatGPT maker launched a "small-scale preview" of Voice Engine, which it discusses in a blog post here. Some takeaways:

The bottom line: "We are taking a cautious and informed approach to a broader release due to the potential for synthetic voice misuse," the blog post explains. "We hope to start a dialogue on the responsible deployment of synthetic voices, and how society can adapt to these new capabilities." Those conversations, plus the results of more "small scale tests," will ultimately lead to "a more informed decision about whether and how to deploy this technology at scale."