World / Russia-Ukraine war In Slaying of Russian Defector, a Brutally 'Clear Message' Maksim Kuzminov was shot to death in Spain earlier this year, with the Kremlin suspected By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Apr 1, 2024 10:00 AM CDT Copied In this photo taken Sept. 5, Russian defector Maksim Kuzminov attends a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vladyslav Musiienko) The New York Times has followed up on the high-profile murder of a Russian helicopter pilot who defected to Ukraine, finding that the slaying of Maksim Kuzminov has renewed fears that the Kremlin's overseas hit teams are alive and well. Among the points: The two men who killed him in Spain were "clearly professionals," per the story. As captured in surveillance video, they waited for several hours in a parking garage, shot Kuzminov six times when he appeared, ran over his body, and fled. They remain at large. The gunmen left behind 9-millimeter rounds distinctive to Kremlin hits. "It was a clear message," a senior police official in Spain tells the Times. "I will find you, I will kill you, I will run you over and humiliate you." Kuzminov's big mistake was apparently choosing to live an "indiscreet life" after his defection. He chose not to fight with Ukraine but to move to Spain near the ocean, where he was quickly spending the money he'd received for his defection. He also reached out to an old girlfriend to visit him. "Grave mistake," says a Ukrainian official. Read the full story. (More Russia-Ukraine war stories.) Report an error