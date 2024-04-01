The New York Times has followed up on the high-profile murder of a Russian helicopter pilot who defected to Ukraine, finding that the slaying of Maksim Kuzminov has renewed fears that the Kremlin's overseas hit teams are alive and well. Among the points:

The two men who killed him in Spain were "clearly professionals," per the story. As captured in surveillance video, they waited for several hours in a parking garage, shot Kuzminov six times when he appeared, ran over his body, and fled. They remain at large.