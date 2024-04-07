Report Illustrates How Sharply Home Costs Have Risen

Anxiety over the US housing market's surging prices is summed up succinctly in a new report from Bankrate. They write that since 2020, the number of households needing to earn six figures to afford a home has skyrocketed from seven states and territories to 23 today. The five highest:

California: $197,057 Hawaii: $185,829 Washington, DC: $167,871 Massachusetts: $162,471 Washington: $156,814