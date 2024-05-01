Dave & Buster's is embracing betting. The arcade and restaurant chain has partnered with gamification services provider Lucra to allow loyalty members to places bets on arcade games like Skee-Ball and Hot Shots through its app. The technology, to be rolled out over the coming months, will be available at Dave & Buster's locations across the US, according to a Tuesday statement, per CBS News. Simon Murray, senior vice president of entertainment and attractions, said that "this new partnership gives our loyalty members real-time, unrivaled gaming experiences and reinforces our commitment to continuing to elevate our customer experience through innovative, cutting-edge technology."