Dave & Buster's is embracing betting. The arcade and restaurant chain has partnered with gamification services provider Lucra to allow loyalty members to places bets on arcade games like Skee-Ball and Hot Shots through its app. The technology, to be rolled out over the coming months, will be available at Dave & Buster's locations across the US, according to a Tuesday statement, per CBS News. Simon Murray, senior vice president of entertainment and attractions, said that "this new partnership gives our loyalty members real-time, unrivaled gaming experiences and reinforces our commitment to continuing to elevate our customer experience through innovative, cutting-edge technology."
The statement said Lucra would provide "a safe and trustworthy experience for people to challenge their friends" and "help to destigmatize cash-based competition by evolving it into a fun, friendly, and social experience." "Ultimately, it could mean people spend more time and money at the venues," CNBC notes. Only members ages 18 and older will be able to place bets and earn rewards and other "exclusive perks." Neither company responded when asked about betting limits, per CBS. As professional sports betting has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar industry, and spurred social betting platforms, some critics say young people could develop gambling problems. (More betting stories.)