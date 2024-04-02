At Least 29 Dead in Istanbul Nightclub Fire

A fire at an Istanbul nightclub that was closed for renovations killed at least 29 people on Tuesday, reports the AP. At least six people, including managers of the club, were detained for questioning after the fire at the Masquerade club. Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said the venue had not obtained the necessary permits for the renovation work. The Masquerade was on the ground and basement floors of a 16-story residential building in the Besiktas district on the European side of the city bisected by the Bosphorus.