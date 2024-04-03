Americans Think $1.46M Is the Magic Number

Americans' best guess of what they'll need to retire comfortably is on the rise. The Wall Street Journal reports that a survey of 4,588 adults conducted by Northwestern Mutual put the magic number at $1.46 million; in last year's survey, they pegged the target at $1.27 million. That's a 15% increase, and a massive 53% jump from the $951,000 Americans thought they would need in 2020. But "the gap between our goals and reality has never been wider," as MarketWatch puts it: Those surveyed by Northwestern Mutual have saved an average of $88,400 for retirement. More standout numbers: