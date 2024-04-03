Looking to Drop Pounds? Head to Costco

Those long lines for $1.50 hot dog meals may be shrinking, but Costco could soon see a queue starting for its newest service: weight-loss management. CBS News reports that the warehouse retailer has teamed up with health care marketplace Sesame to offer Costco members access to a program that could include weight-loss drugs like Ozempic.

Details: Members are now able to register for the service, which runs $179 for three months, not counting the cost of any medications that may be prescribed. The program includes video consultations with a weight-loss specialist, unlimited messaging with a health care provider for support, and access to weight-loss meds, if a patient is eligible, per CNN. Sesame says it can prescribe injectable semaglutides like Ozempic and Wegovy or oral medications.