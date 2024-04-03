Less than 48 hours after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed seven aid workers tied to Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen charity, Andres is making a simple plea: "Let people eat." In an op-ed for the New York Times, the 54-year-old celebrity chef honors the dead, whom he calls "the best of humanity ... [who] risked everything for the most fundamentally human activity: to share our food with others." Andres notes that "food is a universal human right" and "not conditional on being good or bad, rich or poor, left or right." "We do not ask what religion you belong to," he writes. "We just ask how many meals you need." He also takes Benjamin Netanyahu to task for the fatal strike, scoffing at the Israeli prime minister's resigned assertion that "it happens in war." "It was a direct attack on clearly marked vehicles whose movements were known by the Israel Defense Forces," Andres bluntly states.