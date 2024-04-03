Massive Quake Hits Taiwan, Causes Tsunami

This story has been updated with new developments. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in an eastern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands. Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency gave the magnitude as 7.2 while the US Geological Survey put it at 7.5. The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast a tsunami of up to 9.8 feet for the southern Japanese island group of Okinawa. A wave around a foot tall was detected on the coast of Yonaguni island about 15 minutes after the quake struck, the AP reports.
Television showed buildings in Taiwan's eastern city of Hualien shaken off their foundations. A five-story building appeared heavily damaged, with its first floor collapsed and the rest leaning at a 45-degree angle. The quake could be felt in the capital, Taipei. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii or the US Pacific territory of Guam. The quake is believed to be the biggest in Taiwan since a temblor in 1999 caused extensive damage.