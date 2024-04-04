Dozens Missing, Hundreds Trapped After Taiwan Quake

Dozens of people are missing and hundreds are trapped or stranded in the aftermath of Taiwan's most powerful earthquake since 1999. Most of the stranded people are employees and guests at the remote Silks Place Taroko hotel, the BBC reports. Authorities are working to repair roads to the area. Dozens of hotel workers and tourists were stranded in a highway tunnel, CNN reports.

The official death toll stands at nine, far fewer than the 2,400 killed in the 1999 quake, which led to changes in building codes. Wednesday's magnitude-7.4 quake injured more than 1,000 people. The Taipei Times reports that the victims include at least three hikers who were hit by falling rocks in a national park. Firefighters said a woman who tried to rescue her pet cat from a collapsed building in the eastern city of Haulien died after she became trapped during an aftershock.