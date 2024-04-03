Israel has provided an initial explanation for why it killed seven aid workers with World Central Kitchen in Gaza in a Monday night strike: misidentification. The Israeli military says its first look into the deaths indicated the aid workers' three vehicles were mistakenly identified as hostile targets. The Wall Street Journal has this quote from Israeli military chief of staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi: "I want to be very clear—the strike was not carried out with the intention of harming WCK aid workers. It was a mistake that followed a misidentification—at night during a war in very complex conditions. It shouldn't have happened." More: