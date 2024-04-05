Israel Will Reopen Key Border Crossing Into Gaza

Israel says it's taking steps to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, including reopening a key border crossing into hard-hit northern Gaza, the AP reports. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced the plans early Friday, just hours after President Joe Biden told him that future US support for the war in Gaza depends on Israel taking more action to protect civilians and aid workers. The announcement did not elaborate on quantities or types of items to be let in. Despite their differences, the Biden administration has continued to provide Israel crucial military aid and diplomatic support for Israel's six-month war against Hamas. Israel faces growing international isolation after its forces killed seven aid workers helping deliver food in Gaza.
The Erez crossing, which is the one being temporarily reopened, was heavily damaged in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. In addition to reopening that crossing, Israel said it would allow its port in Ashdod to process aid shipments bound for Gaza, and to increase Jordanian aid shipments through another land crossing. "This increased aid will prevent a humanitarian crisis and is necessary to ensure the continuation of the fighting and to achieve the goals of the war," Netanyahu's office said.
