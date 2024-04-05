Two-Time Tour de France Champ Injured in 'Nasty Crash'

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, winner of the last two Tour de France cycling races, was involved in a "nasty crash" that left several riders seriously injured during the Tour of the Basque Country. The Danish cyclist suffered a broken collarbone and multiple broken ribs during the crash, which happened during the fourth stage of the race in Spain, the Guardian reports. A dozen cyclists were involved in what DW refers to as a "pileup," and six were taken to the hospital. The riders involved, per DW, "slid off a corner in the final stages of the run ... and fell into a concrete ditch." Per Fox News , "the crash was seemingly initiated when one rider's front tire appeared to slip and sent other riders off the road."

Vingegaard was carried out on a stretcher, with an oxygen mask on. "It was a nasty crash, but fortunately he is stable and conscious. He remains in hospital as a precaution. Thank you for all your messages," his team Visma-Lease a Bike said in a statement. Others who were injured include Remco Evenepoel, Primoz Roglic, Steff Cras, and Jay Vine. The fourth stage was paused, and the stage times for the six riders who were ahead of the crash "will not be counted for the general classification," organizers said. As for Vingegaard, the Tour de France starts June 29 and his ability to defend his two titles is now in question.