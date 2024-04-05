Wife of Yankees Exec Killed When Tree Falls on Car

The woman killed in New York Wednesday night amid an intense East Coast storm has been identified as Catherine Tusiani, the 50-year-old wife of a New York Yankees executive. She was driving on Route 128 in Armonk when a tree fell on her car, killing her. No one else was in the car. The Major League Baseball team released a statement Thursday mourning her death, ABC 7 reports. Her husband is the senior vice president of partnership, per the New York Post, citing the team's website.

"Words cannot capture the devastating impact that is being felt within the Yankees family after the sudden and tragic loss of Cathy Tusiani. Cathy was beloved by our front office staffers, who were privileged to experience and bear witness to her kindness, intelligence, sense of humor, and great love for her husband, Michael, over the two-plus decades of dedicated service he has provided the Yankees organization and the Steinbrenner family. As we share in the pain and grief with Michael, daughters Alexa and Julia, and the entire Tusiani family, the Yankees stand with them to offer our complete support and unconditional love as we navigate this unimaginable loss."