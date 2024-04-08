Trump Wishes Immigrants From 'Nice' Places Would Come to US

At his wildly successful Saturday night fundraiser, Donald Trump wished aloud that more immigrants would come into the United States ... provided those immigrants are from "nice" countries, that is. Per an attendee who spoke to the New York Times , the former president gave a 45-minute talk at the posh Palm Beach, Florida, event, and some of his remarks were, as the Times puts it, "tailored to his wealthy audience." Among those were comments mourning the fact that the US doesn't get more people moving in from "nice" places "like Denmark." (He's made similar comments before; CNN explained in 2019 why Trump is "obsessed" with Scandinavia.)

He also, of course, railed against President Biden's handling of migrants entering the US via the southern border, and implied those on the wealthy island community of Palm Beach, which is separated by water from the more diverse mainland city of West Palm Beach, were only temporarily protected. That quote, per Maggie Haberman on X: "They've been shipped in, brought in, deposited in our country, and they're with us tonight. In fact, I don't think they're on this island, but I know they're on that island right there. That's West Palm. Congratulations over there. But they'll be here. Eventually, they'll be here." (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)