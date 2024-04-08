Break Out Your Glasses: It's Eclipse Time

The big day is here, and we hope you have your glasses ready. A total solar eclipse—when the moon moves directly between the sun and Earth—is set for Monday afternoon, moving from Mexico through 15 US states and then up toward Canada, per Space.com. How much of the sun is covered depends where along the 115-mile path of totality you fall. More coverage:
- Basics: NBC News offers a last-minute primer on everything eclipse, including what states it will pass through and when totality will hit in certain locations. USA Today has a ZIP code finder so you can see exactly when the best viewing times are in your neck of the woods, and how much of the sun you can expect to be blocked.
- Glasses: People warns on the dangers of using nonapproved eclipse glasses and dispenses advice on how to tell if yours are fake. CBS News and the Democrat and Chronicle, meanwhile, offer safe alternatives, as well as unsafe ones (for example, don't stack three pairs of sunglasses on top of each other and think you'll be set).
- Weather: The New York Post takes a peek at what sky conditions will be in various parts of the US. Meteorologist Dax Clark warns that in some parts along the path of totality, including in Texas and near the Great Lakes, cloud cover might mar the viewing experience. Indianapolis, however, looks like it will have perfect weather, and residents in the Big Apple will be in "pretty good shape" for prime viewing.