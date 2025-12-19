Police Investigate Suspect's Ties to Brown, MIT

Investigators are still trying to piece together the motives they say led Claudio Neves Valente to stage a mass shooting at Brown University, then kill an MIT professor days later. The 48-year-old took his own life at a storage facility in New Hampshire before investigators could speak to him. Neves Valente does have a connection to both:

Neves Valente studied physics in his native Portugal in the 1990s at the Instituto Superior Técnico in Lisbon. He was there at the same time as Dr. Nuno Loureiro, the MIT professor who was fatally shot, and the New York Times reports that while both were top students, Loureiro received the higher grade. The men were believed to have known each other, but the university has not released much information on that.