Mozambique Ferry Tragedy Reportedly Kills More Than 90

A makeshift ferry sank off Mozambique's northern coast on Sunday, killing more than 90 people including children, local media reported. The overcrowded boat was carrying 130 people and many of those who drowned were children, according to TV Diário Nampula, a local online outlet. The boat was operating between Lunga and the Island of Mozambique in Nampula province in the north of the country when it capsized, the report said. Rescue efforts continued on Monday, as people were still reportedly missing, the AP reports. Some people had been traveling to attend a fair while others were trying to "flee from Lunga to the Island of Mozambique for fear of being contaminated by cholera, which has affected that region in recent days," TV Diário Nampula reported.