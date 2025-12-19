Kiss Cam Woman on Paltrow: 'What a Hypocrite'

The woman who became a reluctant celebrity because of a kiss cam video broke her silence in a New York Times interview this week. Now, in a second interview with the UK Times , Kristin Cabot is reiterating her criticism of Gwyneth Paltrow in strong fashion:

Cabot's criticism stems from Paltrow's participation in an ad making fun of the controversy. Paltrow had a connection because the kiss cam video of Cabot cavorting with her boss, while both married to other people, took place at a Coldplay concert, and the band is fronted by Paltrow's ex, Chris Martin. (From whom Paltrow famously underwent a "conscious uncoupling.") Cabot told the newspaper she has gotten rid of all her Goop purchases. Paltrow has not commented on the criticism.