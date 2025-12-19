Celebrity | Kristin Cabot Kiss Cam Woman on Paltrow: 'What a Hypocrite' Kristin Cabot slams Goop celeb for mocking a woman's public humiliation By John Johnson Posted Dec 19, 2025 10:15 AM CST Copied Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) The woman who became a reluctant celebrity because of a kiss cam video broke her silence in a New York Times interview this week. Now, in a second interview with the UK Times, Kristin Cabot is reiterating her criticism of Gwyneth Paltrow in strong fashion: "I was such a fan of her company [Goop], which seemed to be about uplifting women," Cabot says. "And then she did this. I thought, 'How dare she after the beating she got for all the conscious uncoupling stuff.' What a hypocrite." Cabot's criticism stems from Paltrow's participation in an ad making fun of the controversy. Paltrow had a connection because the kiss cam video of Cabot cavorting with her boss, while both married to other people, took place at a Coldplay concert, and the band is fronted by Paltrow's ex, Chris Martin. (From whom Paltrow famously underwent a "conscious uncoupling.") Cabot told the newspaper she has gotten rid of all her Goop purchases. Paltrow has not commented on the criticism. Read These Next Photographer denies close-up shots were attacks on Trump figures. Suspect in Brown University shooting is found dead. Cartoonist Scott Adams paralyzed amid a battle with cancer. NASCAR is devastated by driver's death in plane crash. Report an error