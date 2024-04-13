'Digital Nomads' Flock Here, and Locals Aren't Thrilled

A category of workers known as digital nomads is growing in ranks around the world, and the BBC reports that Cape Town, South Africa, illustrates both the positive and negative aspects of the trend.

The term: Digital nomads are typically younger people who can work wherever they have an internet connection, and they take advantage by traveling the world, per apartmenttherapy.com.

Digital nomads are typically younger people who can work wherever they have an internet connection, and they take advantage by traveling the world, per apartmenttherapy.com. Cape Town: It's a popular destination, with these temporary workers gathering to surf, dive, hike, and generally have fun in their free time, per the BBC. "Cape Town is a big city, but it is also quite intimate," says a 29-year-old German photographer who has made the city part of her rotation. "It is not too crazy."