McCarthy Blames 'One Person' for Job Loss

Kevin McCarthy has blamed Rep. Matt Gaetz by name before for his loss of the House speakership, saying the Florida Republican was "trying to stop an ethics complaint." In an appearance Tuesday at Georgetown University, McCarthy became more specific about that complaint, though he was less specific this time about the person facing it. "One person wanted me to stop an ethics complaint because he slept with a 17-year-old," McCarthy said, Politico reports. It was Gaetz who led the successful efforts to take McCarthy's speaker's gavel last year. The complaint had been filed before he became speaker, McCarthy said.