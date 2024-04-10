As Hush-Money Trial Nears, Trump Again Tries to Delay

His latest filing is 3rd attempt this week to push the trial's start
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 10, 2024 2:40 PM CDT
Donald Trump visits a Chick-fil-A eatery, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Atlanta.   (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Donald Trump's two Monday efforts to delay his hush-money trial went nowhere, so on Wednesday he tried again. The New York Times reports lawyers for the former president filed a civil action in an appeals court against the judge, Juan Merchan. It's sealed, but the paper's sources say the filing includes, among other things, a request that the case be delayed so the appeals court can weigh whether Merchan should be removed from the case due to a conflict of interest; the filing points to his daughter's work as a Democratic political consultant. ABC News reports Trump's filing also takes issue with Merchan's refusal to let Trump argue that he has presidential immunity. Merchan's prior take on both:

  • "This Court finds that Defendant had myriad opportunities to raise the claim of presidential immunity well before March 7, 2024."
  • "This Court has examined its conscience and is certain in its ability to be fair and impartial."
Jury selection is slated to begin Monday. (More Donald Trump stories.)

