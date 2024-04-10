As Hush-Money Trial Nears, Trump Again Tries to Delay

Donald Trump's two Monday efforts to delay his hush-money trial went nowhere, so on Wednesday he tried again. The New York Times reports lawyers for the former president filed a civil action in an appeals court against the judge, Juan Merchan. It's sealed, but the paper's sources say the filing includes, among other things, a request that the case be delayed so the appeals court can weigh whether Merchan should be removed from the case due to a conflict of interest; the filing points to his daughter's work as a Democratic political consultant. ABC News reports Trump's filing also takes issue with Merchan's refusal to let Trump argue that he has presidential immunity. Merchan's prior take on both: