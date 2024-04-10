Sneaky Artist Hangs His Art Among Dali, Picasso, Loses Job

A museum employee fulfilled his wish of seeing his own art hanging among celebrated works from world-famous artists like Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dalí, though it meant he lost his job—which might not be the end of it. The German man, formerly employed in technical service at Munich's modern art museum Pinakothek der Moderne, is also being investigated by police for property damage. According to CBS News , the 51-year-old freelance artist "drilled two holes into an empty hallway to hang the painting," which he hoped would draw enough attention to make him famous.

He's suspected of hanging his artwork in the museum outside of operating hours. It's unclear exactly how long the 2-foot by 4-foot canvas was on display, but a museum rep said it couldn't have been long before supervisors discovered and removed it, according to a report from Munich's Süddeutsche Zeitung. Business Insider offers some sympathy, noting "the art world is famously hard to crack" and "artists like Vincent van Gogh were often dismissed in their own lifetimes." The artwork was returned to the man, who was banned from the museum, according to the outlet. (More Germany stories.)