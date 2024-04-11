Costco Is Selling a Surprising Amount of Gold

Costco is turning into a serious gold merchant. A Wells Fargo analyst estimates the chain is pulling in $100 million to $200 million per month in sales of one-ounce gold bars, reports USA Today. Costco began selling the bars last year, and they quickly became hot-ticket items. Given that Costco reported total gold sales of $100 million for the entire quarter ending in November, the new analysis suggests the bars are even more popular as people look for a hedge against inflation.

Price: Costco doesn't disclose details, but the bars of 24-karat gold are believed to sell at about 2% over spot prices, meaning they cost about $2,400 at the moment, per CNBC. Gold is up more than 13% this year.