One of Vietnam's Richest Women Sentenced to Death

One of Vietnam's richest women has been sentenced to death after a corruption trial that involved thousands of witnesses and more than 80 co-defendants. Property tycoon Truong My Lan, 67, was found guilty of illegally controlling the Saigon Commercial Bank, bribing officials, and embezzling $12.5 billion, CNN reports.

The defendant. During the trial, which began March 5, Truong My Lan told judges she started out as a cosmetics trader, helping her mother at a stall in Ho Chi Minh City's central market, reports Reuters. She began buying property after economic reforms in the 1980s and had built a real estate empire by the 1990s.