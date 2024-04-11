Entertainment / Margot Robbie Margot Robbie's Next Movie Challenge: Monopoly Her production company, fresh off 'Barbie,' will make a movie based on the game By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Apr 11, 2024 3:09 PM CDT Copied Margot Robbie arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Margot Robbie's production company took on the challenge of making a movie based on Barbie and succeeded in a big, big way. Now comes Monopoly. Robbie's LuckyChap company is teaming with Lionsgate and Hasbro to make a movie based on the venerable game, reports the Hollywood Reporter. No word yet on what the storyline might be, or whether Robbie herself will have a role, though Variety has questions: "Who will portray the game's mascot, Rich Uncle Pennybags? Will they pass Go? Will they collect $200?" Lionsgate exec Adam Fogelson did not divulge any such details, though he said LuckyChap has a "clear point of view" about the movie, which he announced at CinemaCon this week. USA Today notes that Robbie also is reportedly signed up to produce a movie based on based on the life-simulation video game series The Sims. (More Margot Robbie stories.) Report an error