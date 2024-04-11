Margot Robbie's Next Movie Challenge: Monopoly

Margot Robbie's production company took on the challenge of making a movie based on Barbie and succeeded in a big, big way. Now comes Monopoly. Robbie's LuckyChap company is teaming with Lionsgate and Hasbro to make a movie based on the venerable game, reports the Hollywood Reporter. No word yet on what the storyline might be, or whether Robbie herself will have a role, though Variety has questions: "Who will portray the game's mascot, Rich Uncle Pennybags? Will they pass Go? Will they collect $200?"