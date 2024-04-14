Sydney Cops Identify Suspect in Mall Stabbing Spree

Police in Australia on Sunday identified the assailant who fatally stabbed six people at a busy Sydney shopping center before a police officer fatally shot him. New South Wales Police said that Joel Cauchi, 40, was responsible for the Saturday afternoon attack at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, in the city's eastern suburbs and not far from the world-famous Bondi Beach, per the AP. NSW Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters that Cauchi suffered from unspecified mental health issues and that police investigators weren't treating the attack as terrorism-related.