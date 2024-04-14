After Iran's Attack on Israel, the Fallout Begins

Iran has conducted its much-anticipated revenge attack against Israel by firing hundreds of drones and missiles, nearly all of which were intercepted. The big question: Now what? How Israel responds could determine whether the situation escalates into a wider regional war, and an intense diplomatic push was underway.

The attack: Iran's volley of an estimated 300 drones and missiles was unprecedented because it is believed to be the nation's first-ever direct attack on Israel, reports the New York Times. However, Israel says it intercepted 99% of them with the help of the US and other nations, per the AP.