World / Iran After Iran's Attack on Israel, the Fallout Begins Diplomatic push is underway to keep the situation from escalating By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Apr 14, 2024 6:38 AM CDT Copied An Iranian demonstrator flashes a victory sign during an anti-Israeli gathering at the Felestin (Palestine) Square in Tehran, Iran, early Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) Iran has conducted its much-anticipated revenge attack against Israel by firing hundreds of drones and missiles, nearly all of which were intercepted. The big question: Now what? How Israel responds could determine whether the situation escalates into a wider regional war, and an intense diplomatic push was underway. The attack: Iran's volley of an estimated 300 drones and missiles was unprecedented because it is believed to be the nation's first-ever direct attack on Israel, reports the New York Times. However, Israel says it intercepted 99% of them with the help of the US and other nations, per the AP. The US: President Biden said he will meet with G7 leaders on Sunday to coordinate "a united diplomatic response" to Iran's attack, per USA Today. As the AP sees it, the language of the statement suggests the White House is trying to head off "a broader military conflict." Biden also spoke with Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, and the Times suggests the call helped ward off an immediate retaliatory strike. Iran warns: Tehran warned that if Israel retaliated, its response would be "much larger." Iran also warned the US not to get involved in any Israeli military response or it would attack American bases. Meanwhile, Israel's war cabinet was to meet later Sunday, and Israel's defense minister, Yoav Gallant, warned the confrontation was "not over yet." Nine nations: The BBC counts at least nine nations involved in the first round, a sign of how protracted the situation is. Projectiles were fired from Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, while they were shot down by (or with help from) forces from Israel, the US, the UK, France, and Jordan. France, for example, provided tech support, including radar, reports the Washington Post. A few landed: A relative handful of missiles landed in Israel, causing minor damage to an Israeli military base, per the Wall Street Journal. Israel also says a young girl was injured.