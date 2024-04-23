Hitler's Birthplace Gets Some Unwelcome Visitors

The house in Austria where Adolf Hitler was born is being turned into a police station to prevent admirers of the late Nazi dictator from gathering there. But that didn't stop four young Germans from showing up Saturday to the building in Braunau am Inn, on the occasion of what would've been Hitler's 135th birthday, to lay flowers at the site and pose for photos. Police there say that two sisters and their partners, all reportedly in their 20s and early 30s, brought white roses, which they placed in the building's window recesses, reports the AP.