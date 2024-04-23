Hitler's Birthplace Gets Some Unwelcome Visitors

The house in Austria where Adolf Hitler was born is being turned into a police station to prevent admirers of the late Nazi dictator from gathering there. But that didn't stop four young Germans from showing up Saturday to the building in Braunau am Inn, on the occasion of what would've been Hitler's 135th birthday, to lay flowers at the site and pose for photos. Police there say that two sisters and their partners, all reportedly in their 20s and early 30s, brought white roses, which they placed in the building's window recesses, reports the AP.
They also allegedly took photos, including one in which one of the sisters reportedly did the stiff-armed Hitler salute. The Jerusalem Post notes that Austria and Germany are two countries where it's illegal to display any kind of Nazi symbol. Local authorities confronted the group, and during questioning, the woman who'd done the salute said she was just joking. However, police scoured her cellphone and discovered a chat in which she and others shared Nazi-themed imagery and messages. The group will be reported to prosecutors for allegedly violating the Nazi symbolism law. (More Adolf Hitler stories.)