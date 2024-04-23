The Nestle brand may be associated with comfort food and drink, but its infant eats are getting an uncomfortable amount of scrutiny over sugar content. Per a new report from the nonprofit Public Eye and the International Baby Food Action Network, the Swiss food conglomerate adds more sugar to its baby products sold in lower- to middle-income nations than in products sold in more affluent ones—up to 7.3 grams of added sugar per serving, while the same products in Europe have no added sugar.

Findings: The report looked most closely at sugar content in Cerelac instant cereal and Nido powdered milk, two big sellers that brought in more than $2.5 billion in sales in 2022 in poorer countries. Public Eye found Cerelac in Thailand, Ethiopia, South Africa, Pakistan, and India had up to 6 grams of added sugar, while the same brand sold in the UK and Germany had zero. In some nations, including Nigeria, Senegal, and the Philippines, added sugar content wasn't listed at all. Nido products also had added sugar in poorer nations, though to a "lesser degree," per the Post.