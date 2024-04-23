It's One of the Strangest Baseball Ejections in a While

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been tossed from plenty of games, but the way he got ejected Monday is one for the books—an apparent case of mistaken identity. It seems that ump Hunter Wendelstedt got heckled by a fan but thought it was Boone, reports USA Today. There's even some Zapruder-level analysis going on about what really happened.
- A warning: After Boone carped from the dugout about Wendelstedt's call for a review of a checked swing, the ump warned him that he if he said anything else, he'd be ejected. Cameras show that Boone abided, per MLB.com. But a few seconds later, a fan behind Boone yelled at the ump, who then turned and tossed the manager.
- Futile protest: "I did not say a word! It was above the dugout!" Boone is heard telling Wendelstedt, who replied, "I don't care who said it. You're gone!" Boone tries to plead his case, to no avail. All of this happened just five pitches into the Yankees' game against the A's.