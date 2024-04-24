The Lincoln Project is already hard at work blasting out ads for the November election and covering Donald Trump's legal problems , making no bones about its mission to make sure the most recent ex-president doesn't get to the Oval Office again. But the anti-Trump PAC also has its own issues to worry about, revealing this week that it was the victim of a cybertheft that cost it at least $35,000, reports Raw Story . "A vendor's email was hacked, with the hackers producing authentic-looking invoices that were sent from our vendor's legitimate email account," spokesman Greg Minchak tells the outlet. "The hack affected multiple clients of the vendor, including Lincoln Project."

Minchak wouldn't identify the vendor, though Raw Story has published a list of first-quarter disbursements made by the Lincoln Project and pulled out the vendors that received at least five figures, according to Federal Election Commission records. The Lincoln Project had already been struggling with other problems, including tepid fundraising compared to 2020, as well as a sexual harassment scandal involving one of its co-founders, reports of infighting, and calls from other co-founders to disband the group.

The Lincoln Project isn't the only political committee ripped off in recent months: Raw Story notes that the campaigns of Reps. Pete Aguilar (a Democrat) and Jim Banks (a Republican), a PAC for Marriott International, and a political committee for Planned Parenthood have all reported similar fraudulent activity against their organizations, among others. At any rate, as the Lincoln Project tries to suss out what happened, it's not letting up on its main goal: stopping Donald Trump. Minchak assures that the incident "did not impact our operations in any way in the fight for a democratic future for our nation." (More Lincoln Project stories.)