What the Potential 'TikTok Ban' Means for You

No, TikTok will not suddenly disappear from your phone. Nor will you go to jail if you continue using it after it is banned. After years of attempts to ban the Chinese-owned app, including by former President Trump, a measure to outlaw the popular video-sharing app has won congressional approval and is on its way to President Biden for his signature, the AP reports. The measure, passed as part of a larger $95 billion package that provides foreign aid to Ukraine and Israel, gives Beijing-based parent company ByteDance nine months to sell the company, with a possible additional three months if a sale is in progress. If it doesn't, TikTok will be banned. So what does this mean for you, a TikTok user, or perhaps the parent of a TikTok user? Here are some key questions and answers.