Hamas Video Shows Hostage Survived Brutal Oct. 7 Injury

Hamas on Wednesday released a video showing one of the "most recognizable" hostages who still remain in Gaza, as CNN describes Hersh Goldberg-Polin. The video offers proof the Israeli-American is still alive, having survived what a witness described as a serious injury on Oct. 7. The 23-year-old was at the Nova music festival as Hamas attacked and took shelter in a bunker; while throwing grenades out of the shelter, part of his left arm was blown off. Indeed, the video shows Goldberg-Polin with his left hand and forearm missing. CBS News reports that while there are also "some marks visible on his head and face ... he speaks clearly in Hebrew and appears otherwise thin but healthy."

CBS describes it as the first "clear indication" that Goldberg-Polin is alive: He references being held "for almost 200 days," an indication the video was recorded just prior to Tuesday, the war's 200th day, though the date of its recording could not be verified. In what are assumed to be comments made under duress, Goldberg-Polin repeatedly chides and insults Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not yet arriving at a deal that would see the remaining hostages—there are thought to be about 130—freed.

Goldberg-Polin also speaks to his parents and siblings, saying, "I love you. I know you're doing your best to get me home as soon as possible. I want you to stay strong for me." His mother replies to her son in comments to CBS: "If Hersh somehow, somewhere can hear this—just know we love you, stay strong, survive. We're coming. The world is coming." (More hostages stories.)