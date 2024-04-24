What North Korea's Rare Visit to Iran Could Signal

The trip garnered a single sentence on the subject from the Korean Central News Agency but far more analysis outside of North Korea. That sentence confirmed the country on Tuesday sent a delegation helmed by External Economic Relations Minister Yun Jong Ho to Iran. It's the first time Pyongyang has sent senior officials to visit the country since 2019, and it follows a visit Yun made earlier this month to Russia. The development is putting a spotlight on the military cooperation between North Korea and Iran and the possibility that their weapons are making their way into conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine. How the visit is being discussed: