Marathon Runner Sipped 25 Glasses of Wine

Running a marathon might seem daunting enough, but running a marathon while sipping 25 glasses of wine? Such is the rather dubious (or admirable) achievement of 52-year-old Tom Gilbey, who swilled his way through 26.2 miles at Sunday's London Marathon, reports the BBC. Gilbey undertook the boozy feat not in the name of debauchery, but of charity. How it went:

The specifics: Gilbey stopped at each mile to sip and "guess the drink's grape variety, country of origin, and vintage," reports the Guardian. He carried two wine glasses with him in his belt.