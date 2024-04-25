Judge Imposes 25 Years in Killing of Retired NFL Star

The man who fatally shot retired NFL star Will Smith after a car crash in 2016 received a 25-year prison sentence Thursday in New Orleans. It was the second time Cardell Hayes, 36, faced sentencing in Smith's death. He was convicted of manslaughter in December 2016 and later sentenced to 25 years. But that jury vote was 10-2, and the conviction was tossed after the US Supreme Court outlawed non-unanimous verdicts. After a new trial, Hayes was convicted by a unanimous jury in January. In handing down the sentence, Judge Camille Buras acknowledged the support Hayes received from friends and family, the AP reports.

But she noted that both Hayes and a companion were armed when they exited Hayes' car after the crash and that Smith was unarmed. Smith was shot eight times—seven times in the back—after Hayes' SUV struck Smith's vehicle. Smith's daughter Lisa, now a teenager, was among those who spoke before sentencing. She said her mother, Racquel, who was shot in the legs, had to relearn to walk. And she lamented not having her father around for major life events. "Mr. Hayes, you ruined my life," she said. Hayes' mother, Dawn Mumphrey, expressed sorrow for Smith's death. "Our lives are forever changed as well," she said. She tearfully looked at the judge, saying, "I ask for your mercy."

Hayes maintains he fired in self-defense and only because he believed a drunken Smith had retrieved a gun from his SUV. Evidence showed Smith was intoxicated. Hayes has already served more than four years in prison, for which he will receive credit. Smith, a 34-year-old father of three, was a defensive leader on the Saints team that lifted spirits in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city in 2005. He helped carry the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2010. Smith also was on the Ohio State team that won the 2002 national championship.