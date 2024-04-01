Texas Dairy Worker Contracts Bird Flu

A dairy worker in Texas has contracted bird flu, and while the case appears to be a mild one, its rare nature has health officials taking notice.
- The unidentified worker has eye inflammation as the only symptom and is being treated with the antiviral drug oseltamivir, reports CBS19. The person had direct contact with cows presumed to be infected, and the risk for the general public remains low, according to the CDC.
- This is only the second time in the US a person has been diagnosed with the Type A H5N1 virus, reports the AP. The first case was in 2022 in Colorado, and that person contracted a mild case at a poultry farm. The new case is the first in the US involving cows.