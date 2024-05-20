Biden: Move Against Netanyahu 'Outrageous'

President Biden has been walking the line between supporting Israel and criticizing its Gaza attack, but on Monday he came down firmly on Benjamin Netanyahu's side. Biden called the decision by the top prosecutor at the International Criminal Court to seek an arrest warrant for the Israeli leader "outrageous," reports Fox News. "And let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence—none—between Israel and Hamas," Biden said. "We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security." Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement with similar sentiments, notes the Washington Post.