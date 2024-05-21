Amal Clooney Advised ICC on Warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas

Amal Clooney was among the legal experts who advised the International Criminal Court to seek arrest warrants for three Hamas leaders as well as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Clooney, a prominent human rights lawyer who's been married to actor George Clooney for nearly a decade, had been criticized on social media for not taking a stance on Israel's war with Hamas, the New York Times reports. On Monday, she revealed her work with the ICC:

Statement: Clooney made the announcement in a statement on the Clooney Foundation for Justice website. "More than four months ago, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court asked me to assist him with evaluating evidence of suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel and Gaza. I agreed and joined a panel of international legal experts to undertake this task," she says, explaining that the panel's findings were unanimous. A detailed report of those findings can be seen here.