Tom Brady has kept pretty busy since retiring from the NFL, making Dunkin' ads and getting roasted . Now, the ex-Patriots champ has an honest day's work to look forward to: He'll make his broadcast debut on Sept. 8 as a lead analyst for Fox, during the Sept. 8 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns, reports the AP . "I know how important they are to this network," Brady said this week about the Cowboys, per USA Today , which notes that the retired 46-year-old's contract with the network is reported to be $375 million for 10 years.

"[Joining] the greatest telecast in football was ultimately what made my decision," Brady says. "Just the tremendous team we have here made it a no-brainer for me." The New York Times notes that Fox would likely have seen an ample audience anyway to check out Brady's first stint at the analysts' table, alongside play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt, but both the network and the NFL "set up his debut game to have massive viewership" by slotting him to cover the Cowboys on a Sunday afternoon. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will wrap up his analyst's season at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, which Fox will be airing. (More Tom Brady stories.)