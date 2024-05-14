Tom Brady has kept pretty busy since retiring from the NFL, making Dunkin' ads and getting roasted. Now, the ex-Patriots champ has an honest day's work to look forward to: He'll make his broadcast debut on Sept. 8 as a lead analyst for Fox, during the Sept. 8 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns, reports the AP. "I know how important they are to this network," Brady said this week about the Cowboys, per USA Today, which notes that the retired 46-year-old's contract with the network is reported to be $375 million for 10 years.
"[Joining] the greatest telecast in football was ultimately what made my decision," Brady says. "Just the tremendous team we have here made it a no-brainer for me." The New York Times notes that Fox would likely have seen an ample audience anyway to check out Brady's first stint at the analysts' table, alongside play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt, but both the network and the NFL "set up his debut game to have massive viewership" by slotting him to cover the Cowboys on a Sunday afternoon. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will wrap up his analyst's season at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, which Fox will be airing.