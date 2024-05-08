Daniels Says She Hates Trump, Wants Him 'Held Responsible'

Before Donald Trump's hush-money trial adjourned for the day on Tuesday, there were some tense exchanges between Stormy Daniels and Trump lawyer Susan Necheles. The New York Times reports that Daniels was "almost yelling" as she denied Necheles' accusations that she had lied and attempted to extort money from Trump. The cross-examination followed the adult film star's description of an alleged sexual encounter with Trump, which led Trump lawyers to unsuccessfully push for a mistrial. More:

At the start of the cross-examination, Necheles asked, "Am I correct that you hate President Trump?" After Daniels responded, "Yes," Necheles asked if she wanted Trump to go to jail, ABC News reports. "I want him to be held responsible," Daniels replied.